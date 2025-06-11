Brussels [Belgium], June 11 (ANI/ WAM): The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas has said that the European Union (EU) remains committed to its transatlantic relationship with the US, but this should not prevent the bloc from forging new global partnerships.

Speaking at the German Marshall Fund's Brussels Forum 2025, Kallas said while the EU continues to value its relationship with Washington, Europe must also seize emerging opportunities to diversify its global alliances.

Also Read | US: Toddler Dies of Suspected Heat Stroke After Drunk Man Leaves Her in Hot Car for 9 Hours in Louisiana, Arrested.

"We still value the relationship with what we have with the Americans. But it doesn't mean that we can't build other relationships," she added.

The EU official emphasised that Europe is seen as a reliable and predictable partner by many countries around the world, presenting a "unique opportunity window" for the EU to strengthen its geopolitical position.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says US To Get Rare Earth Minerals From China in Trade Deal, Revises Tariffs on Chinese Goods to 55%.

Kallas rejected the idea that Europe is drifting away from the US, instead describing the evolution of their relationship as a sign of maturity.

"We are with the Americans not growing apart, but growing up in our relationship," she said.

"We have other friends. We have additional friends." (ANI/ WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)