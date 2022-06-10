Vatican City, Jun 10 (AP) The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Friday met with Pope Francis to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine and relieve the global food crisis it has exacerbated.

In a tweet after the 20-minute audience, von der Leyen wrote: “We stand with those suffering from the destruction in Ukraine. This war must end, bringing peace back to Europe.”

Von der Leyen also met with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher, who recently returned from Ukraine.

The Vatican said their talks focused on the “common commitment to work to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, dedicating particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and the food consequences of the continuation of the conflict”. (AP)

