Brussels, Sep 2 (AP) The head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says the coronavirus doesn't seem to be spreading significantly in schools that opened early in Europe.

Many students returned to classrooms around Europe this week, but some partly opened before the end of June. A few countries, such as Germany, opened their doors for the new school year in August.

Also Read | China Accuses India of Changing Status Quo at Pangong Tso After Indian Troops Thwarted Chinese Incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

ECDC director Andrea Ammon told EU lawmakers Wednesday that anti-virus measures like social-distancing, hand washing, avoiding mass gatherings and the confinement of suspect cases among students and staff should be enough to limit the spread of the disease. She made no mention of wearing masks.

Ammon says, “closing the schools should be really the last measure that you take.” Belgium has one of the highest per capita death rates in the world from the coronavirus. Nearly 10,000 people have died in a country of 11.5 million. Belgium has 85,393 cases, according to the ECDC. (AP)

Also Read | Alexei Navalny Health Update: Russian Opposition Leader Poisoned Using Novichok Nerve Agent, Claims Germany.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)