Beijing [China], April 29 (ANI): A European multinational company Voith Turbo has helped China with the supply of key components for the country's railway transportation firms and commercial vehicle manufacturers despite stern COVID policies and the sudden lockdowns in China.

To contain the COVID outbreak in its facility, Voith Turbo China, an affiliate of Voith Group and one of the largest family-owned enterprises in Europe, responded quickly in early March. Many COVID cases were reported in Shanghai and disinfection were carried out at its office, production site, meeting rooms and canteens.

The company supplies key components for railway transportation firms and commercial vehicle manufacturers. Due to Beijing's restrictions, companies were grappling to tackle the challenges however, Voith Turbo secured a transportation permit on April 14 to improve logistics issues in the city.

Voith Turbo China supplies components to firms including CRRC Corporation, Shentong Bombardier Shanghai Rail Transit Vehicle Maintenance Co and Dongfeng Auto, reported Shine.cn, a China-based media outlet.

Crucial raw material supplies and deliveries have been a challenge during the lockdown and the European MNC was able to sail through the troubled waters.

Martin Wawra, head of the mobility division at Voith Group and a member of Voith Turbo's management board said, "Authorities from Xinzhuang Industrial Park (in Minhang District) have provided regular PCR testing and antigen test kits for on-site employees, and also helped secure fresh food, daily necessities and prescription drugs."

Moreover, most employees were told to work from home following the emergency-response protocol in mid-March, and 60 of them stayed at its production site to ensure non-stop production.

The city's poor handling of the country's worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years has raised public distrust in the authorities and anger at the government. The ongoing severe lockdown restrictions in China's Shanghai to contain the spread of COVID-19 has drastically affected the day-to-day lives of the people due to food shortage.

Furious residents of Shanghai have posted videos of people yelling from the balconies of apartments out of frustration caused by harsh measures imposed by the authorities. But the government has been denying reports of revolt and officials have been contesting saying all is well and managed well. (ANI)

