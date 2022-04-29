Brussels [Belgium], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union has called on all actors concerned to avoid the destabilization of the situation in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"The reported incidents in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova that have taken place over the last days are detrimental to the security and stability of the Republic of Moldova. The European Union calls on the responsible actors to avoid the destabilisation of the situation," Borrell said in a statement.

The diplomat also reiterated the EU's support for Moldova's "sovereignty and territorial integrity ... within its internationally recognised borders and with a special status for the Transnistrian region."

"To support Moldova in addressing the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the EU is providing comprehensive aid to address the immediate challenges of the refugee inflow, and has stepped up its medium-term support to strengthen Moldova's overall resilience," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

