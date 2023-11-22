New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, emphasised on Wednesday that within a decade, every second or third youth out of ten in the international workforce would be an Indian.

The MEA secretary addressed the third edition of the Spain-India Forum in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Underscoring the migration mobility agreement, he said, "Within a decade or so, every third or every second youth out of ten in the international workforce would be an Indian. So here what I'm directly referring to is the migration mobility agreement, which we are struggling for the Spanish government to consider."

India has signed the migration mobility agreement with Portugal, the UK, Germany, Italy and Austria.

Furthermore, Verma said, "Austria is supposed to be one of the most difficult countries to deal with on migration issues. So if we can do it with several other countries, I think it's Spain. If you are pushing the Spanish language, then you can't say, all right, we will stop it. Migration doesn't work. It just doesn't land up."

He further stressed the need to take hard calls. "I think we will have to all get up and take hard calls. The proposed observatory is a fantastic idea. I will personally keenly follow what its outcomes will be, need to be shared and could possibly be a model for other countries as well."

Additionally, the MEA secretary highlighted that India is adding almost USD 500 billion to the economy every 18 to 20 months. "India is changing significantly," he stressed.

"Our demographic profile, the averages being around 30, is also fulfilling both the demand and supply sides of the economic equation, not just for ourselves but for the world," he added.

He further stressed that the Indian youth are better equipped, skilled and linguistically gifted.

"For example, the demographic deficit, which will visit several parts of the world, particularly Europe, it's there where Indians can come in because our youthful population aspirational better equipped, better skilled, interculturally more comfortable and linguistically gifted," he stated.

Leading to this, Verma highlighted the importance of the Spanish language. "And in that context, the Spanish language becomes important. You have our support in sort of landing that in a much larger or getting a much larger footprint in India. Because the Indian youth will move. It is a matter of time."

Later, Juan Ignacio Entrecanales, Chairman of Spain India Council Foundation expressed delight to be there at the inauguration of the third edition of the Spain Indian Forum.

The previous two were held in Madrid in 2014 and 2017 and were focused on sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

"The success of this new edition of the Spain India Forum can be only attributed to the collaboratory efforts of various institutions, starting with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)," Ignacio said.

Spain and India Forum serves as a catalyst for promoting bilateral relations between both countries in target sectors.

Moreover, Ignacio stated the goal of this third edition, "To explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation as global partners in four key fields, the participation of the European Union and Latin America in the Indo-Pacific, capacity building in defence industries, university collaboration and educational exchanges and the global dimension of the Spanish language."

To achieve this aim, a diverse and high-level delegation of 40 members from Spain gathered at the forum, representing various sectors, including government, universities, educational institutions and companies, along with professors, researchers and analysts.

The Chairman of Spain India Council Foundation further highlighted that the Spanish Service for the Internationalisation of Education overseas is led by the University cooperation delegation, while the sectoral delegation for the Spanish language is led by the Director General for the Spanish Language in the world.

Further extending thanks to the Spain India Observatory, he said that this knowledge platform, promoted by the Spain India Council Foundation, aims to bridge two civil societies through research, monitoring and dialogue. (ANI)

