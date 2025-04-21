Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): The 4th edition of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) Abu Dhabi 2025 officially opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, hosted by ADNOC Distribution and held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

Running until 23rd April, EVIS Abu Dhabi 2025 has evolved into the region's premier platform for electric vehicle innovation and clean transportation. The event welcomed senior officials, international delegates and global industry leaders.

Also Read | How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

This year's edition is organised by Nirvana MICE, with Abu Dhabi Mobility serving as the Mobility Partner and UAEV as the Innovation Partner, underscoring the UAE's continued commitment to pioneering sustainable and smart transport solutions.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, underscored that the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS 2025) is the largest and most significant EV event in the MENA region. Now in its fourth edition, EVIS is gaining popularity, as evidenced by the increasing number of participating companies, which are seizing this opportunity to unveil ground-breaking advancements, connect with decision-makers, and be at the forefront of sustainable mobility.

Also Read | Pope Francis Dies at 88: Memorable Quotes, HD Images, Wallpapers and Inspirational Sayings on Life, Love and More in Honour of the Vatican Pope.

Delivering the opening remarks at EVIS 2025, Al Olama said, "The UAE has firmly placed sustainability at the heart of its national agenda. Guided by the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the National Demand-Side Management Programme, we are committed to transforming the way we consume energy -- and transport plays a pivotal role in this transformation."

He added, "To encourage people to make the switch to EVs, we are growing the charging stations network, ensuring that range anxiety becomes a thing of the past for electric vehicle owners. To support this goal, we launched UAEV, a joint venture between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Etihad Water and Electricity. UAEV is a bold step to deploy a nationwide charging network that supports our EV ambitions.As we accelerate EV adoption, we're also thinking ahead. In partnership with Bee'ah, we are establishing the region's first electric and hybrid battery recycling facility -- transforming waste into opportunity and closing the loop through circular economy practices.

We are proud to say that the UAE ranked 1st in the Middle East in 2024 for the highest share of electric and hybrid vehicle sales out of total car sales, reaching almost 26 percent. As the trend continues to grow, we project a reduction of over 400 kilotons of carbon emissions from the transport sector alone by 2050."Al Olama noted that achieving green mobility targets requires strong public-private collaboration, further investments in the infrastructure, effective collaboration across the supply chain, and innovative technologies."

Adding to the excitement, Xpeng UAE is showcasing its groundbreaking air taxi, a major highlight offering a first-hand glimpse into the future of autonomous, vertical electric transport.

EVIS Abu Dhabi 2025 offers an array of immersive features, including an EV Outdoor Test Drive Zone where attendees can experience the latest electric vehicles firsthand, and a E-Circuit Zone designed for live-action performance demonstrations.

The Charging Oasis gathers leading OEMs to showcase next-generation charging technologies, while the Market Gateway is a dedicated space designed to facilitate meaningful connections between industry leaders and like-minded professionals.

Complementing these experiences is a world-class conference programme featuring an influential lineup of speakers, policymakers, and industry leaders tackling critical topics across mobility, energy, and sustainability.

"EVIS Abu Dhabi is where industry vision becomes reality. An influential platform that serves as a powerful engine driving collaboration, transformation, and sustainable progress across borders and sectors," said Eng. Naser Ali Al Bahri, CEO of Nirvana MICE. "Each year, the event continues to grow in global relevance, offering a strategic platform where public and private sector leaders come together to shape the mobility landscape of tomorrow." (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)