Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring more than 3 million people to Islamabad after May 20 for a protest march, local media reported.

Addressing a political gathering in Abbottabad, Imran claimed, "It is my faith that no matter how many containers they will erect, more than 3 million people will reach Islamabad."

Imran Khan also said that the present government is afraid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters' passion. He further said that the PTI supporters would reach Islamabad against the 'imported government', The Express Tribune reported.

"This nation will never accept the robbers who came to power through an American conspiracy," Khan further alleged as he tried to recall his conspiracy theory.

A day earlier, while addressing the gathering in his hometown Mianwali, Imran Khan announced that he will give a call for the Islamabad march anytime after May 20, reported The Express Tribune.

Addressing the Mianwali rally, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said that the public rally of millions of nationals could not be stopped by anyone including the 'murderer of 18 people' Rana Sanaullah nor PM Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Khan said that he is beginning Haqeeqi Azad Tehreek (real independence movement) from Mianwali. He also said that the Mianwali people have elected him for the first time and he will never forget them.

PTI Chairman said that it is his promise that he will never bow his head in front of any power. He also thanked his political rivals for calling him, Niazi and vowed to continue jihad against the thieves of the nation, reported ARY News.

"Yesterday, they [the government] announced to constitute a commission [on lettergate]. The conspiracy was started by the United States (US) and an elected government was toppled by nexus with the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq," Khan said. (ANI)

