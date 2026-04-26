Namangan [Uzbekistan], April 26 (ANI): Exercise DUSTLIK 2026, the 7th edition of the India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise, culminated successfully at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area, Namangan, Uzbekistan, after two weeks of intensive joint training from April 12 to 25.

Conceived to enhance interoperability and joint operational capability in semi-mountainous terrain, the exercise progressed from tactical drills and special arms training to the final validation of integrated joint missions.

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In its concluding phase, six operational phases were structured and rehearsed in detail, with troops organised into specialised groups including reconnaissance, airborne, surveillance, helicopter firing, house intervention and reserve elements comprising engineer and medical detachments.

A Joint Operational Command and Control Centre was established to provide a unified framework for planning and execution, while tactical drone-based surveillance, on-ground improvisation of drills, repeated rehearsals and final validation ensured seamless coordination and operational readiness.

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The culmination also featured a felicitation ceremony to recognise distinguished guests and outstanding performers from both contingents, followed by a Commanders' Dinner that underscored the spirit of camaraderie, mutual trust and growing defence cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "The 7th edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise Dustlik culminated with a final validation exercise and closing ceremony at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area, Namangan, Uzbekistan."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2047572113301840004?s=20

"The exercise enhanced preparedness for joint operations to neutralise unlawful armed groups, while providing an opportunity to exchange best practices in counter-terrorism. It reinforced military cooperation and improved interoperability between the Indian Army & Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan," it added.

The Indian Army contingent departed on April 12 for the 7th edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military Exercise DUSTLIK.

The Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 60 personnel was represented by 45 personnel from the Indian Army, majorly from a Battalion of the MAHAR Regiment and 15 personnel from the Indian Air Force. The Uzbekistan contingent also comprises of approximately 60 personnel, from Uzbekistan Army and Air Force, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

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