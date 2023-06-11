Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the Tibetan administration in exile, emphasized the importance of establishing an alliance with like-minded diplomatic allies and partners to confront their common adversary, China, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported. He made the remarks at a conference to discuss China and the Changing Global Order in Dharamshala.

The three-day conference was conducted in Dharamshala in which around 50 research scholars and experts held discussions to counter the threats posed by China.

At the inaugural session on June 8, Sikyong Penpa Tsering and representatives of nations and ethnic groups facing China's repressive policies and programs expressed their views on China's internal political dynamics vis-a-vis its evolving foreign policy.

In his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering stressed on the need to jointly pool together each effort and resource in a periodic assessment of the developing situation in China. He said, "We need to jointly pool together every effort and resource in the periodic assessment of the developing situation in China and its approach to global governance," Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

The participants discussed and deliberated on wide-ranging key issues concerning Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and Mongolians, CTA reported.

Furthermore, he expressed optimism about the conference implementing an action plan to tackle the threats posed by China. The representatives from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Inner Mongolia and Uyghur agreed on the common need to form an alliance in addressing the increasing repression of China, according to CTA report.

The conference has been organised by the Tibet Policy Institute of the Department of Information and International Relations, CTA.

Earlier in May, Gonpo Dhondhup, President of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) called for international support for Tibet amid China's repression and breaches of human rights, reported Tibet Rights Collective (TRC).

"It's been one week since the start of TYC's #TibetMatters rally & the energy is still going strong!" tweeted TRC. Notably, "Tibet Matters March" comes in the wake up of the recent disinformation campaign against Dalai Lama.

Speaking on the importance of the need to educate the world about Tibet and Tibetan culture, Dhondhup said, "Our march also plays an important role in educating the masses. We were very pained and hurt by the recent incidents. It was sad to see people misjudging Dalai lama based on a few seconds of an edited video. It has hurt the sentiments of millions of Tibetans, Buddhist followers, and admirers of the Dalai Lama around the world. So through this campaign, we aim at creating awareness among the people of what is our struggle, and what is our culture." (ANI)

