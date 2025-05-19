Warsaw, May 18 (AP) An exit poll shows that the liberal Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, and a conservative historian, Karol Nawrocki, are the front-runners in a presidential election in Poland on Sunday. They will face off in a second round in two weeks.

The poll by the Ipsos institute shows Trzaskowski with an estimated 30.8 per cent and Nawrocki 29.1 per cent.

Also Read | NSA Ajit Doval Holds Talk With Iran's NSC Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Affirms India's Interest in Expanding Bilateral Ties.

A far-right candidate, Slawomir Mentzen is projected by the exit poll to have 15.4 per cent. There are 13 candidates in all. To win a candidate must reach 50 per cent, and a second round is to be held June 1. The official results are expected on Monday or Tuesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)