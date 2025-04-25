Hampton, Apr 25 (AP) An experimental aircraft has crashed at a military base near the coast of Virginia, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in the city of Hampton and is under investigation, US Air Force Airman Donnell Ramsey said in a phone call. He was unable to provide information on possible injuries.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Indus Waters Treaty Kept at Abeyance, India Informs Pakistan.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a post on X that it was “investigating the crash of an experimental MX Aircraft MXS near Hampton, Virginia.” The post did not contain more information.

The MXS is a single-seat airplane, according to the MX Aircraft website. The Australian company specialises in sport, aerobatic and race aircraft.

Also Read | Pakistan's Airspace Closure To Impact Flights From India, Fare Hike Likely As Airlines Need To Take Longer Route, Say Industry Experts.

An airshow is scheduled for the base Saturday and Sunday. But it's unclear if the plane is involved in the event.

The base is composed of the Army's Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base, which sits near the southwestern edge of the Chesapeake Bay.

The installation is home to squadrons of F-22 Raptor fighter jets. One of them shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic in 2023. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)