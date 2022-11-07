Manila [Philippines], November 7 (ANI): An explosion in Tacurong City in the southern Philippine province of Sultan Kudarat on Sunday claimed one life and wounded 11 people, Manila Times reported.

The explosion took place in an air-conditioned bus with dozens of passengers on board. The vehicle was owned and operated by Yellow Bus Line and came from Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Says Long March To Achieve Target ‘No Matter What The Circumstances’.

The investigation of the attack is underway. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Tacurong.

According to Manila Times, the improvised explosive went off at the engine bay of the bus and two drivers of motorcycle taxis behind the bus were injured in the explosion.

Also Read | Imran Khan-Led PTI To Resume Long March in Pakistan on November 10.

Notably, the bus came from Tacurong City in the province of Sultan Kudarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)