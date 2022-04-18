Istanbul [Turkey], April 18 (ANI): An explosion has been heard in the Beyoglu district in Istanbul and residents have been urged to evacuate a building, Sputnik reported on Monday.

An explosion occurred in underground cable structures.

There is no information about the victims yet, the Russian News Agency reported citing the Turkish media.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

