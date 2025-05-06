Port Sudan [Sudan], May 6 (ANI): Drones believed to have been launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces are said to have struck a fuel depot, causing a huge fire, Al Jazeera reported, citing reports.

According to Al Jazeera, multiple explosions were heard and a huge fire erupted in Port Sudan, though the exact locations and causes were unclear.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese on 'Historic' Win, Vows To Advance India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

As per the publication, dark plumes of smoke could be seen on Tuesday emerging from the vicinity of the country's main maritime port in the city, where thousands of displaced people have sought refuge.

Al Jazeera's reporter said residents in the port city reported that attack drones launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit multiple locations, including a fuel depot, Port Sudan International Airport and a hotel.

Also Read | India's Air Power: A Look at Indian Air Force's Top 5 Fighter Jets.

The media outlet hotel reported to have been hit is located near government buildings, including the Presidential Guest House, where the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, receives visitors and has his offices, the Al Jazeera reporter noted.

The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF has created the a humanitarian crisis, which Al Jazeera noted is likely to be worsened by these latest attacks on Port Sudan, where the United Nations and aid agencies, as well as army-aligned government ministries, have set up headquarters.

Earlier on Sunday, a military base in the city, near the country's only functioning international airport, was struck by drones, which was followed by the targeting on Monday of fuel depots in the city. In both cases, military sources blamed the RSF, according to Al Jazeera.

The attacks came after a military source said the army had destroyed an aircraft and weapons depots in the RSF-controlled Nyala airport. The RSF did not claim responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)