Sharjah [UAE], May 5 (ANI/WAM): Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and member of the World Trade Centres Association (WTCA)'s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council, affirmed Expo Sharjah's commitment to strengthening ties with various world trade centres.

He stressed that strategic collaboration is key to reinforcing Sharjah's position as a global destination for exhibitions and conferences, noting that experience-sharing drives service quality and the adoption of globally recognised sustainable practices in the exhibition industry.

These remarks were made during a meeting held at Expo Centre Sharjah between Saif Mohammed Al Midfa and Omar Ayyash, President and CEO of World Trade Centre (WTC) Kentucky and Member of WTCA North America Regional Advisory Council. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and strategic partnership to support the growth and development of the exhibitions sector and empower it to play a vital role in promoting global trade.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa noted that Expo Centre Sharjah holds deep expertise in organizing and managing international exhibitions and major events. He stated that the Centre remains focused on advancing its leadership, further developing its teams' capabilities in international trade, and reinforcing its connections with exhibition platforms in key markets like the United States, within the World Trade Centres Association network.

Al Midfa added that the collaboration with WTC Kentucky provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise in event management best practices, promote global trade, and enhance the exhibition sector's role in attracting investments and boosting business tourism.

For his part, Omar Ayyash expressed his satisfaction with the fruitful meeting, pointing out the vast potential for collaboration between WTC Kentucky and Expo Centre Sharjah. He praised Expo Sharjah's successes and achievements, which have positioned the Centre as a benchmark in the management of major exhibitions and international events.

"This success fosters cooperation and joint efforts to provide an exceptional platform for Kentucky-based companies to access markets in the Middle East and the UAE, which serve as a strategic gateway to the region's markets," Ayyash added.

During the meeting, both sides discussed current global trends in trade and exhibition industries, highlighting the challenges and opportunities for companies in the evolving business landscape.

They also discussed the role of World Trade Centres in empowering businesses by facilitating trade and investment opportunities, supporting participation in exhibitions hosted by both parties, and advancing companies in areas like technology and artificial intelligence.

The two sides agreed to maintain ongoing communication and establish collaborative initiatives that benefit the business communities in both Sharjah and Kentucky. They emphasized the importance of strengthening the role of WTCA network as an effective platform for international trade and knowledge exchange, in support of shared economic interests. (ANI/WAM)

