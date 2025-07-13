Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/TPS): In response to reports that negotiations in Qatar have stalled, and following an unnamed Israeli official's comment that Israel accepted a Qatari proposal for a 60-day ceasefire and hostage release deal that Hamas rejected, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement tonight expressing deep concern.

According to the Forum's announcement, "Missing the current momentum would be a serious failure; every day the war continues is an achievement for Hamas and a serious risk for our hostages and soldiers."

The Forum also referenced a Channel 12 poll in which 74% of Israelis, including 60% of those who voted for the current coalition under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, supported an agreement with Hamas to release all hostages in exchange for ending the war in Gaza.

"All the polls and data show that an absolute majority of the nation of Israel wants an end to the war in Gaza and the return of hostages. They agree that it is in Israel's interest, including a decisive majority among coalition voters," said the Families. (ANI/TPS)

