Quetta [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistani Hazara families of the 11 coal miners, who were brutally killed by unidentified men at the Mach coalfield, have vowed to continue their sit-in until Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Quetta.

According to a report by The News International, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad after the Hazaras conveyed their demand to the minister.

The protesters have also said that they will continue their sit-in until Imran Khan visits Quetta.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan himself should visit Quetta and look into all these issues," said the leader of the Hazaras.

On Sunday, 11 coal miners were killed, while four others were seriously injured after unidentified men opened fire on them at the Machh coal field here.

As per the Geo News, police said that the armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains and opened fire. Eleven were confirmed dead by police while others injured were reported to be in a critical condition.

However, the Balochistan government has denied that the incident was caused due to a security lapse.

Following the brutal killings, protests are being held in several parts of the country.

In Karachi, a protest rally was held, while a demonstration was held at the exhibition square and candles were lit in Multan, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, Hazaras protested against the Machh incident on Western Bypass near Hazara Town.

"We will not end our protest until the arrest of all the assassins," Balochistan Shia Conference chief Agha Daud was quoted as saying by The News International.

"The latest wave of killings will spread to other cities including Quetta if a decisive action is not taken at this stage," he added. (ANI)

