Independence (Kansas), Jan 23 (AP) Two children and two adults were killed on Wednesday when a fire swept through an apartment complex in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb in freezing temperatures.

The fire was reported around 6 am (local time) at the Indy Ridge Apartments in Independence. The victims, including children aged 3 and 8, were found after the flames were extinguished, Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said at a news conference.

"It is a sad day for the community. We will pull together," Walker said, adding that the fire damaged two dozen units.

Fire crews spent four hours at the complex battling the blaze and putting out hot spots with winds gusting at speeds up to 39 kmph and temperatures below the freezing point.

Walker declined to release the names of the victims, saying their relatives are still being notified.

He said 32 others were displaced, while two firefighters also suffered burns. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter.

Carissa Schulke told The Kansas City Star that she was awakened by the sounds of popping before hearing sirens.

"All of a sudden, they didn't even knock on my door, they just busted in and said, 'Hey, you need to get out, you need to get out'," Schulke recalled, as she stood outside in the cold with her dog shivering as firefighters battled the blaze. (AP)

