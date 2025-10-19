Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI/WAM): The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) will celebrate its 80th anniversary through its participation as a strategic partner in the second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Food Week, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21st to 23rd October 2025.

FAO's participation is led by its Subregional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen, based in Abu Dhabi, which serves as a regional hub for advancing agrifood transformation efforts, particularly in the United Arab Emirates.

This year's engagement carries special significance as it coincides with FAO's eight decades of global leadership in transforming agrifood systems, combating hunger, and promoting sustainable agriculture. In close partnership with the United Arab Emirates--one of the region's leading supporters of food security and agricultural innovation--FAO will lead a series of high-level dialogues focused on climate-smart agriculture, sustainable natural resource management, and livestock health.

The organisation will also highlight the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics to forecast potential supply and demand shocks. In addition, FAO will present key findings from its flagship report, The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, to support evidence-based national and regional policymaking and strategic responses to future food challenges amid climate change and increasing pressure on natural resources.

Dr. Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Representative ad interim to the UAE, said, "As FAO marks 80 years of service to humanity, our participation in Abu Dhabi Global Food Week reaffirms our ongoing commitment to accelerating innovation, enhancing climate resilience, and delivering data-driven solutions to support food systems at both national and global levels."

He added, "FAO's engagement goes beyond reflecting on its legacy--it contributes to shaping the future of agrifood systems through high-level dialogues on climate-smart agriculture, sustainable resource management, and livestock health. The organisation will also showcase applications of artificial intelligence and data analytics in forecasting food shocks, as part of its longstanding partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. This collaboration has led to strategic initiatives that support national food security and position Abu Dhabi as a global center for agricultural innovation and sustainability."

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, congratulated FAO on its 80th anniversary and praised its outstanding contributions to global food security, hunger eradication, and sustainable agricultural development.

He stated, "FAO's participation in Global Food Week reflects the depth of our strategic partnership, which has enabled pioneering initiatives across the region and provided a platform for knowledge exchange in climate-smart agriculture, resource management, and food supply chain improvement."

He added, "We at ADAFSA take pride in this constructive collaboration, which reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts to achieve food security and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for agricultural innovation and a preferred destination for hosting specialized events that bring together experts and decision-makers from around the world." (ANI/WAM)

