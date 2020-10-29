Boston, Oct 29 (AP) The FBI and two federal agencies say cyber criminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system.

Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least four US hospitals this month, and could potentially impact hundreds more.

In a joint alert, the FBI and two federal agencies say they have credible information of an imminent cybercrime threat to US hospitals and healthcare providers.

They say malicious groups are targeting the sector with ransomware that could lead to data theft and disruption of healthcare services.

The attacks do not appear to have any connection to the US presidential election.(AP)

