Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad has booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and YouTuber Moeed Pirzada in separate cases for allegedly promoting anti-state activities and disseminating propaganda against the state and its institutions on social media, The Express Tribune reported.

The two suspects who reside abroad have been found involved in anti-state activities and propaganda. The probe will determine the involvement of other accomplices.

The FIA has been carrying out inquiries into their activities on social media. After confirming the allegations, two separate cases were lodged under sections 9, 10, and 11 of the PECA-2016 Cyber Crime Act on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Muneeb Zafar. The charges include carrying out a propaganda campaign against the government through TikTok accounts, the report said.

According to the FIR, Shahbaz Gill and Moeed Pirzada posted highlighly threatening content on TikTok, deliberately disseminating misleading information to cause hostility against government officials and institutions, The Express Tribune reported. The actions of two suspects could potentially incite others to commit crimes against the state, its institutions, or public peace.

The FIRs stated that suspects were found to have shared anti-state content to create false and pre-determined impression regarding institutions. These actions are regarded equivalent to trying to damage the state of Pakistan and create rebellion, The Express Tribune reported.

The threatening videos posted by the suspects aimed to create discord among the pillars of the state. The FIR sources said that the probe will determine the role of other individuals involved and all legal proceedings will be conducted against them. (ANI)

