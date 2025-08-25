New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): India and Fiji on Monday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed the need to prevent the exploitation of new technologies for terrorist purposes, with Suva keen that New Delhi takes a leadership role in the fight against terrorism.

Addressing a press conference after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Fiji counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, Secretary (South) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Neena Malhotra, said Fiji has supported India in condemning terrorism.

"Fiji has supported India in condemning terrorism. Even today, they have come up with their support to India against terrorism. Fiji wants India to take a leadership role in the fight against terrorism," she said.

The joint statement issued after a meeting between PM Modi and his Fiji counterpart said the two leaders condemned in the strongest terms the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They rejected double standards on terrorism.

"Both Leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Both Leaders condemned in strongest terms the Pahalgam terrorist attack which took the lives of 26 innocent civilians; reiterated zero tolerance to terrorism and rejected double standards on terrorism. Both countries acknowledged the need to counter radicalization; combat financing of terrorism; prevent the exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes and tackle terrorist recruitment and transnational organized crime through joint efforts and capacity building," the statement said.

India and Fiji agreed to work together at the UN and other multilateral fora to combat terrorism.

The Leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments and reiterated their shared commitment to peace, climate justice, inclusive development, and amplifying the voice of the Global South.

Prime Minister Rabuka appreciated the leadership role of India in the Global South. They expressed appreciation for the valued mutual support extended in multilateral forums.

Both Leaders agreed on the urgent need for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council in both categories of membership to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. Fiji reaffirmed its support for India as a Permanent Member in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council as well as its support to India's candidature for the UNSC non-permanent membership for the term 2028-29.

The Leaders reaffirmed the continued strengthening of South-South cooperation as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges and agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance.

Both Leaders welcomed Fiji's continued engagement with the Global South Centre of Excellence, DAKSHIN, in finding unique development solutions rooted in the shared experience of Global South countries.

Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Fiji into this partnership with like-minded countries which seek to manage, conserve and sustain the maritime domain.

He commended Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in championing 'Ocean of Peace' in the Pacific Region. (ANI)

