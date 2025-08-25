Beijing, August 25: In a bizarre case, a married man died of a heart attack after having sex with his secret girlfriend in a hotel room last year on July 24, in Pingnan county, Guangxi Zhuang, China. The 66-year-old man, surnamed Zhou, was found dead after suffering an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). His lover, identified as Zhuang, was later ordered by the court to pay 6,200 yuan (over INR 7.5 lakh) in compensation to Zhou’s family. The court noted that Zhou’s pre-existing health issues were the primary cause of his death, but faulted Zhuang for delaying medical help.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Zhou and Zhuang had rekindled their acquaintance after decades, having first worked together at a factory in the 1980s before meeting again at a party in 2023. On the day of the incident, Zhou checked into a hotel and called Zhuang to join him, where the two engaged in sexual activity before falling asleep. Hours later, Zhuang woke to find Zhou unresponsive and panicked, leaving the hotel room briefly to take her own hypertension medicine before returning. By the time hotel staff and emergency services were alerted, Zhou had already passed away. China Shocker: Dalian Polytechnic University Expels Student for Having Casual Sex With Ukrainian Man and 'Hurting National Dignity', School Slammed for Excessive Punishment.

Zhou’s wife and son filed a lawsuit against both Zhuang and the hotel, accusing them of failing to take immediate action to save his life. The family sought 550,000 yuan (over INR 67 lakh) as compensation, along with funeral expenses, bringing the total claim to 620,000 yuan (about INR 75.74 lakh). The court, however, ruled that Zhou’s death was primarily due to his existing medical conditions, including hypertension and a history of stroke, which made him responsible for his own health. ‘Sex Predator’: Chinese PhD Student Zhenhao Zou Who Drugged, Raped and Filmed 10 Women in England and China Jailed for Life.

It further held that the hotel could not be held liable as the incident occurred inside a private room rather than a public area. Still, the court held Zhuang partially accountable, stating that her failure to seek timely medical help meant she bore secondary liability. Additionally, it observed that by knowingly engaging in an affair with a married man, she had acted against "public order and good customs," thereby justifying her financial liability. In its final ruling, the court directed her to pay 10 per cent of the original compensation claim of 62,000 yuan, which is over INR 7.5 Lakh.

