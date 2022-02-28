New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): As tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine, Finland Ambassador to India Ritva Koukku-Ronde showed her solidarity with Ukraine on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here in New Delhi, she said, "I am here to show my country and EU's deep solidarity with Ukraine. Every country including Ukraine should have its own say. They are independent and sovereign. We hope that Russia will cease the violations (in Ukraine) immediately."

Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Dr Igor Polikha on Monday said that the number of Ukrainian refugees has exceeded 4 lakh as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to evolve rapidly.

Polikha during the press conference in New Delhi said," The number of Ukrainian refugees has exceeded 4 lakh. If the war is not stopped, the number can reach up to 7 million. There are very long queues on the border. Lakhs of Ukrainians are standing in queues, trying to cross the border."

Regarding the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, he said that "India's priority is to evacuate students, our priority is to stop the war and exert pressure on Russia."

Polikha added that he is having the same information which the Indian officials have and he is in regular contact with them.

He said that the country has suffered many civilian casualties due to the Russian military operation.

"We are suffering a lot of civilian casualties. According to official information of our Ministry, already 16 children were killed from bombings, shellings, and so on as a result of Russian peace-fighting operation," said Ambassador of Ukraine to India. (ANI)

