West Milford, (US), Nov 16 (AP) Firefighters were getting closer Friday to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border on Friday, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze.

The fire, named the Jennings Creek blaze, was 90 per cent contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 70% contained on the Orange County, New York side.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah War: Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati Asks Iran To Help Secure Cease-Fire in Ongoing Conflict.

It had burned 7 1/2 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) across the two states, although New York officials said that number is likely to increase somewhat in coming days.

Stronger winds were forecast for the weekend, which could complicate efforts to bring it under complete control. The forecast does not call for rain until Thursday, and firefighters said they will remain on the scene until significant rainfall occurs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Leave on 3-Nation-Visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana From November 16-21.

The blaze claimed the life of a New York parks workers who was assisting firefighting crews last week.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

New Jersey fire officials said they would no longer issue updates on the fire, barring serious unforeseen complications. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)