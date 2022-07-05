Bridgeport, Jul 5 (AP) Firefighters in Northern California were battling a fresh wildfire that broke out on Monday east of Sacramento.

The fire burning in Amador County quickly spread to 959 acres (388 hectares) as of just after 7 pm Monday, according to Cal Fire.

Also Read | Highland Park Shooting: 6 Killed, 30 Injured in Shooting During July 4 Parade in Suburban Chicago.

The fire agency had said earlier on Twitter that the fire was 75 acres (30 hectares) in size and “burning at a dangerous rate of spread in dry grass.”

The fire is one of several burning in the state.

Also Read | US Independence Day Parade: Marvelous Mrs Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Reacts to Shooting in Illinois.

Earlier Monday, authorities said evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted in another Northern California county after a wildfire there threatened about 500 homes and other buildings.

The Nevada County sheriff's office said the warnings related to the Rices Fire were lifted early Monday. Residents were urged to be careful when returning to the area because of potential damage.

The fire broke out last Tuesday near the Yuba River and destroyed 5 homes and 8 other structures, fire officials said.

It began with a burning building and the flames spread to nearby dry vegetation in the rural area northeast of Sacramento about halfway between the state Capitol and the Nevada border.

The fire has burned about 900 acres (366 hectares) and is 65 per cent contained. It is expected to be fully contained on Tuesday, officials said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)