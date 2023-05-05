Lalitpur [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): Five people have been injured in a helicopter crash in the Sankhuwasabha District of Nepal while transporting construction equipment for the Arun-III hydropower project.

As per the officials, the crash occurred at Bhotkhola Village Council-4, Hammaredanda of the district, which involved 5 people including the pilot.

Also Read | Bastille Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Parade in Paris As Guest of Honour on July 14.

"An incident involving a Simrik Air helicopter 9N - AJZ occurred in Siprung of Sankhuwasabha district. Out of five persons who were on board, three (including the pilot) have been transported to Medicity Hospital, Kathmandu for additional medical attention," the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal tweeted.

A helicopter operated by Simrik Air crashed in the Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal. Pilot safe. The helicopter was ferrying construction material for India Funded Arun-III Hydel project, according to officials.

Also Read | Surgery on Unborn Child: US Doctors Perform First-Ever Brain Surgery on Unborn Baby To Prevent Heart Failure After Birth.

As per the officials, the details and damage of the incident are yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)