Ankara [Turkey], June 10 (ANI): At least five workers were killed in a blast that shook an explosives factory in the Turkish city of Ankara, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

The blast took place about 40 kms (25 miles) outside of Ankara, at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory.

According to the state media, an inquiry into the incident has been started and injured workers were rushed to hospitals.

Some of the injured were in serious condition, reported state-run media.

According to technical staff, there was an explosion in the factory's dynamite department as a result of a chemical experiment, Vahap Sahin, the province of Ankara's governor told reporters, Al Jazeera stated.The death toll was also confirmed by the Turkish defence ministry in a separate statement.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)

