Kansas City (US), Feb 14 (AP) A plane flying from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., was diverted to Kansas City after an unruly passenger reportedly tried to open a door on the aircraft.

American Airlines said flight 1775 landed safely Sunday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and law enforcement met the plane upon arrival. The FBI said in a statement that the passenger was “interfering with the flight crew” and was taken into custody.

Details about the person weren't immediately released.

“We're grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The flight, which had originated at Los Angeles International Airport, later continued on to Reagan National Airport.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said on Twitter that the passenger attempted to open a forward passenger door and it marked “another dangerous, life-threatening incident" on a plane. It said passengers subdued the person before the plane landed.

“This violent behaviour must stop,” the union said.

The incident comes comes amid a surge in unruly airline passengers over the past year or so — including some who become violent. Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines told the U.S. Department of Justice that any person convicted of a disruption on board a flight should be added to the national “no fly” list. (AP)

