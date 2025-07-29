Abuja, Jul 29 (AP) At least 25 people died and 11 more have gone missing after a heavy downpour triggered flash flooding in Nigeria's northeastern state of Adamawa, a federal agency said Tuesday.

The flooding which began on Sunday in five communities in the Yola area of the state, has so far displaced 5,560 people, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

A camp for displaced people has been set up at Aliyu Musdafa College in Yola, and basic necessities have been provided, NEMA said.

“The presence of both governmental and non-governmental partners have been significant, contributing to the effective management of the humanitarian situation,” it said.

Flooding is common during Nigeria's wet season. Communities in northern Nigeria have been experiencing prolonged dry spells worsened by climate change and excessive rainfall that leads to severe flooding during the brief wet season.

Angela Joseph, a victim of the flooding, told The Associated Press that she lost her entire fish farming business.

“I don't know where to start from,” she said.

At least 200 people were killed in late May in Nigeria's north-central state of Niger after a torrential rainfall ravaged Mokwa, a farming village.

Last year, over four million people were affected by flooding in West Africa, a threefold increase from 2023, according to the UN. (AP)

