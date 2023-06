Kathmandu, Jun 19 (PTI) Rain-triggered floods and landslides have killed at least six people and injured as many across Nepal, police said on Monday.

Three persons died in Taplejung and one each in Paanchthar, Nuwakot and Sankhuwasabha districts, the Nepal Police said.

Three persons were injured in floods and landslides in Sankhuwasabha, two in Taplejung and one in Paanchthar.

Police said 29 people have gone missing in rain-related incidents in different parts of the country in the last 48 hours.

Search for the missing is underway, police said, adding that 35 houses, 10 huts, 13 bridges, five industries and two government offices were damaged in the natural disaster.

