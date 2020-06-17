World News | Florida Virus Cases Hit Another Daily Record

Fort Lauderdale, Jun 16 (AP) Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases has risen sharply again and set a daily record weeks after the state began restarting its economy.

The state Department of Health reported 2,783 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, breaking the record of 2,581 new cases set on Friday. The numbers on both days are almost double the previous high of 1,601 set in mid-May.

The state also reported 55 more virus-related deaths for a total of 2,993. Gov. Ron DeSantis last week said the upward trend in confirmed cases was mostly a reflection of more testing being conducted combined with spikes in some agriculture communities.

But the number of tests performed daily peaked three weeks ago, and the percentage of positive tests is now over 6%, more than double the 2.3% rate in late May.

The governor's press office did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday on the increase; the Florida health department has not responded to multiple phone and email requests for comment from The Associated Press since Monday. (AP)

