Islamabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Pakistan has requested the UK for a third time to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London to serve his prison term in the country after being sentenced in corruption cases, according to a media report on Thursday.

Washington: The State Department has proposed not to issue temporary business visas for H-1B speciality occupations which allowed several companies to send their technology professionals for a short stay to complete jobs on site in the US, a move which could affect hundreds of Indians.

Washington: US President Donald Trump has downplayed the election campaign of his predecessor Barack Obama in support of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, asserting that people sent him to the White House due to the Obama administration's failures.

Washington: The US has had enough of 19 years in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has said, reiterating that American troops, who are the greatest soldiers in the world but acting as a "police force" in the strife-torn country, are returning.

New York: India-born US District Judge Amit Mehta will preside over the Justice Department's crucial lawsuit against internet search giant Google.

Washington: Former US president Barack Obama delivered a diatribe against his successor Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of mismanaging the pandemic, as he appealed to the people to come out and vote in favour of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Washington: The US deserves to have a president who understands the dignity of people and guides the country in a way that Americans can regain their standing and get closer to those ideals they hold, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

United Nations: Export growth declined in India in the third quarter of 2020 relative to the same quarter last year but picked up pace in September, according to a global trade update by the UN.

