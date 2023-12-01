Dubai, Dec 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was looking forward to meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future at the COP-28 Summit here. ****

Authorities in the US have rescued a 20-year-old Indian student, who was held captive for months without access to a bathroom, viciously beaten, and forced to work at three homes by his cousin and two other men in an incident described as "absolutely inhumane and unconscionable."

A powerful Congressional committee has passed a bill to strengthen US efforts in pushing China to negotiate with the Dalai Lama's envoys to resolve the longstanding Tibet-China dispute and counter the Communist Party's propaganda about the history of Tibet.

India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu has met Congressman Mike Rogers, the Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, during which they discussed the India-US bilateral strategic partnership including in defence and science and technology domains.

FGN2 US-INDIA-SIKH-LD SEPARATIST **** 'Good, appropriate': US on India setting up high-level probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist

The US has welcomed as "good and appropriate" India's decision to announce a high-level probe into its allegations that an Indian official was involved in a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil and said it is looking forward to seeing the results.

