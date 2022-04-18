Lviv, Apr 18 (AP) Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, killing at least seven people, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow's troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. (AP)

Kyiv: Braced for an all-out Russian assault in the east, Ukraine vowed to "fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, where the ruined port city's last known pocket of resistance was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels. (AP)

