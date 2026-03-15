World News | Footage, Satellite Imagery Confirm Iranian Drones Breaching US Regional Shield Across Seven Nations: Report

Washington, DC [US], March 15 (ANI): A series of verified visual reports has shown the impact of Iranian drone strikes and interceptions across seven countries, revealing a persistent threat to US military assets and regional stability, NBC News reported on Sunday.

According to the analysis, the drones successfully reached their intended targets in 21 out of 26 recorded instances. These strikes have reportedly focused on a wide array of strategic locations, including transportation hubs, diplomatic centres, energy infrastructure, and military installations.

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The weapon of choice for Tehran is frequently the Shahed-136. This unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) can travel approximately 1,200 miles while carrying warheads weighing up to 110 pounds.

NBC News noted that these "cheap exploding drones" are pre-programmed to strike specific coordinates without a pilot, functioning as what experts describe as "the ultimate symbol of asymmetric warfare."

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Meanwhile, Iran's naval forces said they have successfully struck key targets within American bases, including Al Dhafra, Sheikh Isa, and Al-Udeid.

Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri wrote in a post on his X account that US Patriot radar systems, control towers, aircraft hangars, central ramps, and aircraft fuel depots were among the facilities that were struck.

The IRGC public relations also said in a statement that Iranian missile and drone units struck the Patriot radars, control tower, and air defence hangars of the Al Dhafra base with devastating kamikaze drones and pinpoint ballistic missiles.

The Sheikh Isa base's early warning radars, aircraft hangars, central ramps, and American aircraft fuel depots were destroyed and set ablaze, it said.

According to the statement, at the Al-Udairi helicopter base, equipment hangars, gathering sites, and helicopter maintenance hangars were destroyed.

Further, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of the 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching missile strikes against US military installations across the region.

The IRGC announced the latest wave was carried out using a combination of liquid-fuel and solid-fuel missiles against US terrorist army forces at the Al Kharj Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to the IRGC statement, Al Kharj base served as the "origin of aggressions against the Islamic homeland," functioning as the staging ground for US F-35 and F-16 fighter jets involved in attacks on Iran.

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters confirmed that the fiftieth wave of the operation struck multiple US terrorist army bases.

They include the Al Dhafra Air Base and Fujairah in the UAE, Jufair in Bahrain, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan, as well as early warning radar systems positioned throughout the region that served as protective shields for the Zionist regime. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)