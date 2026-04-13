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Paris [France], April 13 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is in Paris for India-France talks, met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during his visit to Paris. The two leaders discussed, among other issues, the situation in West Asia.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France said, "Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. @jnbarrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in West Asia."

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https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043667554753765725?s=20

Earlier during his visit to France, the Foreign Secretary also visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris and saw the exhibition "L'Art de L'Inde: Aujourd'hui," which showcases 80 artworks by 40 Indian artists and highlights India's living artistic traditions.

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https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043429576869900782?s=20

Misri is in Paris for the India-France Foreign Office consultations.

His visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India earlier in February and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe.

https://x.com/IndiaembFrance/status/2043272509093462446?s=20

Misri's visit to France comes shortly after he was in the United States where he met key leaders and held discussions on further deepening India-US cooperation across the varied dimensions of the relationship.

Misri held talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence.

During his three-day visit to Washington, he also had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is scheduled to visit India next month.

The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)