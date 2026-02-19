London [UK], February 19 (ANI): King Charles III's younger brother and former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with investigations linked to the late convicted sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported, citing the police.

According to a statement issued by Thames Valley Police, a man in his sixties from Norfolk was arrested on February 19 as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police said searches were being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The suspect remains in custody.

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court," the force said in a statement.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright of Thames Valley Police said, "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

According to CNN, police arrived early Thursday at Sandringham, the private Norfolk estate of King Charles III, where Andrew had recently moved after vacating his long-time residence at Windsor.

The Sandringham estate falls under the jurisdiction of Norfolk Constabulary, which confirmed it is supporting the Thames Valley Police investigation.

Police had earlier said they were reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, CNN reported.

Authorities were also examining claims that Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

Andrew has previously denied all allegations, stating that he never witnessed or suspected any of Epstein's criminal activities and has not commented on the latest allegations relating to misconduct in public office, as reported by CNN.

The arrest comes months after King Charles III stripped Andrew of his title as prince in October, amid renewed scrutiny following the release of additional Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice.

The King also initiated proceedings to remove Andrew from his residence at Windsor, where he had lived since 2003.

Reports earlier this month indicated that Andrew had relocated to Norfolk after the holiday season and was to be provided accommodation on the King's private Sandringham estate, along with financial support, CNN reported.

At least seven British police forces--including London's Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley Police, Norfolk Constabulary, Essex Police, Bedfordshire Police, West Midlands Police and Wiltshire Police--are said to be reviewing or assisting with enquiries related to disclosures in the Epstein files. (ANI)

