London, February 19: UK police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The Thames Valley Police, an agency that covers areas west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said it was “assessing” reports that the former Prince Andrew sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010. The assessment followed the release of millions of pages of documents gleaned under a U.S. investigation of Epstein.

The police force did not name Mountbatten-Windsor, as is normal under U.K. law. But when asked if he had been arrested, the force pointed to a statement saying that they had arrested a man in his 60s. Mountbatten-Windsor is 66. Epstein Files: Buckingham Palace Commits Full Support to UK Police Probe Into King Charles III’s Brother Prince Andrew After Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Claims.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,’’ the statement said. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence." Epstein Files: Former Prince Andrew Can’t Escape Jeffrey Epstein’s Shadow As New Documents Reveal Details About Friendship.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time,” the statement added. The arrest came after pictures circulated online appearing to show unmarked police cars attending Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, with plainclothes officers appearing to gather outside his home.

