Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli is set to be presented on Sunday before a court virtually due to health concerns, according to a government lawyer.

A team from the government attorney's office has been dispatched to facilitate the virtual court appearance.

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Meanwhile, former Home Minister Ramesh Lehak, who served in Oli's cabinet, has been taken to the court in person. Lehak, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress, was arrested along with Oli on Saturday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, following the arrest of former Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, dozens of CPN-UML cadres took to the streets, burning tyres to protest the detention of their party chair.

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The protesters also set fire to the report of the High-Level Investigation Commission, which was formed to investigate atrocities committed during last year's September protest, commonly known as the Gen-Z protest.

Oli was arrested by Nepal Police at his residence in Bhaktapur in connection with an alleged culpable-homicide case linked to the suppression of the September 2025 Gen-Z-led anti-corruption protests.

During the Gen Z protests in Nepal in September 2025, a total of 77 people were killed, while government and private property worth billions were destroyed.

The protest came in line with the decision taken at the central secretariat meeting held at the party headquarters in Lalitpur, which also directed the mass organisations to lead the protests on behalf of the party.

"We will avenge till death. This is totally a political move," a cadre of CPN-UML said as he stood beside a burning tyre set on fire in Kathmandu.

For Sunday, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) had called a large-scale demonstration at 12 noon, organised by district party committees, during which protest letters will be submitted to Chief District Officer (CDO) offices.

The party's secretariat meeting had also decided to launch legal and political protests against the arrest of party chair Oli.

The newly formed government under Balen Shah decided on Friday to immediately implement the recommendations of the investigation commission, led by former Justice Gauribahadur Karki, which probed the Gen-Z Movement incident, paving the way for legal action against those named.

Police arrested Oli on Saturday morning at his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, for investigation in a case related to an offence involving loss of life. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)