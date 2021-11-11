Johannesburg [South Africa], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Former South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk has passed away aged 85, his fund said on Thursday.

De Klerk was the last white president of the country, and he served from 1989 to 1994.

Also Read | Thomas West, US Special Representative to Afghanistan, to Meet Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi in Pakistan.

"It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren," the fund said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)