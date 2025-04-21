Honolulu (Hawaii) [US], April 21 (ANI): China's intensifying pressure on Taiwan and its broader aims in the Indo-Pacific require a more explicit response from the United States, former US Indo-Pacific Command Chief Admiral Harry Harris said on Thursday, Taiwan News reported.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary event of the Pacific Forum, Harris called on Washington to abandon its long-standing policy of "strategic ambiguity" and instead make clear whether it would come to Taiwan's defence in a cross-strait conflict.

"China has made it abundantly clear it intends to isolate and seize Taiwan," Harris said, referencing Beijing's continued military build up and hostile posture toward the self-governing island. "We should be equally clear, and we should never allow China to dictate America's foreign policy with regard to Taiwan."

The former admiral stressed that clarity is not only necessary for deterrence but also for the Taiwanese people, who he said deserve to understand the extent of US support. "The people of Taiwan ought to know so they can make the decision whether to arm up or capitulate," he said as per reports by Taiwan News.

He added that Americans too deserve to know what is at stake and whether their military personnel might be asked to go to war. "US service members are going to fight and potentially die over Taiwan," he said.

Harris also underscored the importance of projecting strength to Beijing, warning that any invasion would result in catastrophic losses for China. "If they invade Taiwan, they're going to lose hundreds of thousands of Chinese soldiers and sailors and airmen and marines, whatever they have, in a pitched battle over Taiwan," he said.

His remarks came days after China conducted a large-scale two-day military exercise around Taiwan, testing its joint operations and blockade capabilities, Taiwan News reported.

The Pentagon has also sounded the alarm, warning on April 9 that China seeks to replace the US as the world's top superpower, and suggesting Chinese President Xi Jinping is preparing to invade Taiwan by 2027. (ANI)

