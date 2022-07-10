Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four civilians were killed in an attack by armed men Sunday in the commune of Barsalogho in Sanmatenga province in Burkina Faso, local security sources told Xinhua.

"Gunmen raided the commune of Barsalogho, early this Sunday morning, killing four people," the source said requesting anonymity.

The source also said the defense and security forces registered some injuries as they carried out a military response.

The local private radio Omega also reported that gunmen attacked the population and a military position in Barsalogho, at around 4 am local time on Sunday, adding that the attackers went away with some military materials. (ANI/Xinhua)

