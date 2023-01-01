Peshawar, Dec 31 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Saturday gunned down four terrorists associated with a banned outfit during a military operation in the country's restive northwestern region, according to an official statement.

The military operation was conducted in Janikhel area of Bannu district bordering north Waziristan following a tipoff received by the security forces about the movement of the terrorists.

“The terrorists challenged the security forces during the search operation which led to lethal firing between the forces and the terrorists. Resultantly four terrorists were mowed down,” ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistani Army, said in a statement.

