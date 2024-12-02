New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The fourth edition of India- Malaysia Joint Military Exercise 'Harimau Shakti' commenced today at Bentong camp, Pahang district, Malaysia.

The exercise will continue till December 15.

According to a Defence Ministry release, the Indian contingent comprising of 78 personnel, is being represented by a battalion of Mahar Regiment. The Malaysian contingent is being represented by 123 personnel from the Royal Malaysian Regiment.

'Harimau Shakti' is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Malaysia. Last edition was conducted in Nov 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya, India.

The release said that the aim of the joint exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

The exercise will focus on operations in the jungle environment.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be focused on cross-training between both armies, including lectures, demonstrations, and practices of various drills in jungle terrain.

"In the final phase, both armies will take active part in a simulated exercise, wherein troops will execute various drills "including anti-MT ambush, occupation of harbour, carrying out recce patrol, ambush and an attack on area taken over by the terrorists,"the release said.

The exercise will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting joint operations and will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations. (ANI)

