Lyon [France], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): French police have detained a suspected shooter who injured an Orthodox priest in Lyon on Saturday, local media reported.

According to LyonMag, the suspect was detained in the third district of Lyon.

Also Read | UK Announces 2nd ‘Stay-at-Home Lockdown’ for Four Weeks Starting November 5, Schools Exempted.

Earlier in the day, the Orthodox priest was shot in the 7th district of Lyon near a Greek church and the suspected attacker has managed to flee the area. The priest is currently in critical condition.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the assailant was armed with a hunting rifle with a sawed-off barrel. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | PM Modi, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Posters Seen in Pakistan as Chorus Grows for Sedition Charge Against ‘Traitor Ayaz Sadiq’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)