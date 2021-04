Paris, Apr 13 (AP) France's prime minister has announced the suspension of all flights between Brazil and France amid concerns over coronavirus variants.

Prime Minister Jean Castex made the announcement Tuesday in parliament.

He said: “We note that the situation is getting worse and so we have decided to suspend all flights between Brazil and France until further notice.”

France has had 5.1 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the highest number in Europe, and has seen over 99,000 die in the pandemic. (AP)

