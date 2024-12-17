Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou met Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow Director, Archana Shukla on Monday.

Mathou encouraged Indian students to choose France to pursue higher education.

In a post on X on Monday, he said, "Good meeting with Director, Prof Archana Shukla, during my visit to IIM Lucknow. Top French B-schools already have exchange programs with one of India's premier management institutes. My message to the Indian students - Choose France!"

Mathou also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence.

The UP CM said the two had a "fruitful meeting."

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Had a productive and fruitful meeting with Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, at my official residence in Lucknow today."

Earlier this month, Mathou said that the relationship between India and France is exceptional and further highlighted plans to strengthen exchanges between the two nations.

Mathou emphasised that the core of the India-France relationship lies in security and defence, noting the partnership's significance as both countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of their partnership last year. He stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people exchange and culture, identifying them as top priorities for future cooperation.

"The relation between India and France is exceptional. Last year, we celebrated the 25th anniversary of our partnership. The core of our relation is security and defence. The challenge is to put more flesh on the bones of the rest, and the rest is people-to-people exchange and culture as a top priority," he added.

While speaking on the Kerala Literature Festival 2025, the French ambassador said that a delegation of 50 novelists and 8 publishers from France will visit Kerala for a few days for the occasion and stated that the event would not only facilitate cultural exchange but also focus on concrete work in translation. (ANI)

