Paris [France], September 11 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron met Qatari Prime Minister Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, saying the attacks were "unacceptable" and warning against the spread of the Gaza conflict to the broader region on Wednesday.

Macron said he conveyed France's position directly to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during their meeting.

Sharing the information, Macron wrote on X, "I met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, following the Israeli strikes yesterday in Doha. I told him: these strikes are unacceptable. I condemn them. I reiterated France's commitment to the sovereignty and security of Qatar."

He added that negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas and talks on a Gaza ceasefire will resume "without delay." Macron also praised Qatar's role in mediation efforts, noting its "constant efforts toward this end."

"This state of permanent war in Gaza can no longer continue. Two peoples and two states. Peace and security for all," Macron said, stressing that France is working with international partners ahead of a conference on the two-state solution scheduled for September 22 in New York.

Earlier, Macron had issued a separate statement calling Israel's strikes in Qatar "unacceptable in any way, shape, or form, whatever the justification may be." He expressed support for Qatar and its leader Sheikh Tamim, adding, "The war cannot and must not spread to other parts of the region."

This comes after Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on Tuesday targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, marking an unprecedented military action inside the territory of a key US ally and mediator in Gaza ceasefire negotiations, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Israel immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it part of an operation codenamed "Summit of Fire".

According to Hamas, six individuals were killed in the strike, including five of its members. However, the group confirmed that its negotiating delegation survived.Among those killed were the son of Hamas' chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya and the director of his office. A Qatari security official also reportedly died in the attack, CNN reported.

As per CNN, the strikes hit West Bay Lagoon, a high-end residential district in Doha where, according to Qatar's foreign ministry, members of Hamas' political bureau had been residing. At the time of the strike, Hamas said its representatives were reviewing a US-backed ceasefire proposal. While Al-Hayya was believed to be the main target, he was not among the dead.

Following the strike, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly" and "criminal assault" that violated international laws and norms.

The Ministry stated that the strike posed a serious threat to the safety of Qatari citizens and residents and emphasised that such actions were a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and security.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar," spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majed Al Ansari said in a post on X.

He added that investigations into the incident are underway at the highest level and that further details will be shared once available. Qatar also warned that it "will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the ongoing disruption of regional security."

"The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas. While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available," he added. (ANI)

